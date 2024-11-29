News & Insights

Banco Santander Nears Completion of Share Buyback Program

November 29, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Banco Santander SA (SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has announced that its share buyback program has reached approximately 90.8% of its maximum investment amount, totaling €1.38 billion. This buyback initiative, carried out between November 21 and November 27, 2024, reflects the bank’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The program is part of Banco Santander’s strategic efforts to manage equity and optimize capital.

