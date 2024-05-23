Banco Santander Nears Buyback Target

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has disclosed the progress of its share buyback program, with a total investment of 1.08 billion Euros, representing 73.9% of the planned maximum. The transactions occurred over a five-day period, from May 17 to May 22, 2024, involving 12.6 million shares through multiple trading venues.

