Banco Santander Nears Buyback Target

May 23, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has disclosed the progress of its share buyback program, with a total investment of 1.08 billion Euros, representing 73.9% of the planned maximum. The transactions occurred over a five-day period, from May 17 to May 22, 2024, involving 12.6 million shares through multiple trading venues.

