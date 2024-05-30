News & Insights

Banco Santander Nears 80% of Share Buyback Goal

May 30, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has announced that as of May 29, 2024, it has executed approximately 79.5% of its approved share buyback program, investing around 1.16 billion Euros. This strategic move, part of a previously communicated initiative, represents the bank’s commitment to managing its capital and providing value to its shareholders. The transactions were carried out across multiple trading venues with detailed transaction data provided in an annex.

