Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -36.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSMX was $6.43, representing a -3.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.67 and a 124.83% increase over the 52 week low of $2.86.

BSMX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BSMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports BSMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.33%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

