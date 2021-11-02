Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -37.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSMX was $6.32, representing a -5.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.67 and a 74.59% increase over the 52 week low of $3.62.

BSMX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). BSMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports BSMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.57%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bsmx Dividend History page.

