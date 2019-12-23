Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.159 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 562.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSMX was $7.06, representing a -19.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.74 and a 19.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.89.

BSMX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BSMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports BSMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.44%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

