Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) Surges: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico BSMX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $3.09 to $3.44 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Banco Santander Mexico currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Banks – Foreign industry is The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

