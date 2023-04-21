BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Verallia (VRLA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Verallia (VRLA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIM - WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 83.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 26.63% over the last quarter.

FPXE - First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 76.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 443.06% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 220K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 56.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 134.13% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 53.49% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 76K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 18.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verallia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRLA is 0.22%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 8,266K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.