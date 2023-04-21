BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Unicaja Banco (XMAD:UNI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Unicaja Banco (XMAD:UNI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,484K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAIGX - Nuveen NWQ International Value Fund - holds 1,341K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNI by 6.46% over the last quarter.

HRLIX - The Hartford Global Real Asset Fund Class I holds 78K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 45.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNI by 7.99% over the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 27.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNI by 48.28% over the last quarter.

FTCEX - Fidelity Total International Equity Fund Fidelity Advisor Total International Equity Fund: Class C holds 125K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNI by 20.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicaja Banco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNI is 0.18%, an increase of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 142,426K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.