BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Tubacex (MADX:TUB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Tubacex (MADX:TUB) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,700K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 738K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 319K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tubacex. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUB is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 3,699K shares.

