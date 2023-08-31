BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Tecnicas Reunidas (XMAD:TRE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Tecnicas Reunidas (XMAD:TRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnicas Reunidas. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRE is 0.07%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.61% to 5,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 2,262K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 37.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 28.79% over the last quarter.

AINTX - Ariel International Fund Investor Class holds 440K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 3.66% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 435K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 20.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 343K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.