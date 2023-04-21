BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Sacyr (XMAD:SCYR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Sacyr (XMAD:SCYR) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCYR by 6.35% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 673K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 131K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 131K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCYR by 2.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sacyr. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCYR is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.32% to 29,555K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.