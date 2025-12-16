BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Sacyr (SYRVF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Sacyr (OTCPK:SYRVF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sacyr. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYRVF is 0.14%, an increase of 27.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 42,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,514K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,600K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRVF by 2.60% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,850K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYRVF by 4.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,677K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYRVF by 6.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,757K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRVF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 2,435K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRVF by 17.44% over the last quarter.

