BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Orange S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ORANY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Orange S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ORANY) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORANY is 0.56%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 2,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Asset Portfolios holds 1,590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORANY by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Elevation Series Trust - The Opal International Dividend Income ETF holds 236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORANY by 6.56% over the last quarter.

CAXAX - Catalyst holds 152K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing a decrease of 54.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORANY by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Credential Qtrade Securities holds 105K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORANY by 9.96% over the last quarter.

