BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Nordex SE (FWB:NDX1) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Nordex SE (FWB:NDX1) with a Neutral recommendation.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 2.90% over the last quarter.

WNDY - Global X Wind Energy ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 93.17% over the last quarter.

CGAEX - Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund holds 115K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 28.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 23.53% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 30.85% over the last quarter.

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDX1 is 0.30%, a decrease of 64.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 11,465K shares.

