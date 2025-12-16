BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Logista Integral (CDNIF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Logista Integral (OTCPK:CDNIF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.47% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Logista Integral is $27.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.92 to a high of $30.09. The average price target represents an increase of 33.47% from its latest reported closing price of $20.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Logista Integral is 1,238MM, a decrease of 90.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logista Integral. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNIF is 0.24%, an increase of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.14% to 12,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,521K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNIF by 15.94% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 998K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNIF by 13.75% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 938K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNIF by 13.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 866K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNIF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNIF by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.