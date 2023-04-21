BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Kering (EPA:KER) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Kering (EPA:KER) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 235K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 1.69% over the last quarter.

FAPCX - Fidelity International Capital Appreciation K6 Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 49.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 24.40% over the last quarter.

RIFCX - International Developed Markets Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML International Equity Fund Class II holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 27.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KER is 0.63%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 17,437K shares.

