BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (MTA:INW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (MTA:INW) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 182K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INW by 5.14% over the last quarter.

GIIYX - International Equity Index Fund Institutional holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - VIRTUS STRATEGIC ALLOCATION SERIES holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMTAX - AB All Market Real Return Portfolio holds 173K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INW by 21.17% over the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 477K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INW by 12.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INW is 0.27%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 49,533K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

