BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseno Textil. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITX is 0.56%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 196,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,526K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,873K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 10.48% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 11,201K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,201K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 5.66% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,904K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 33.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,058K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 14.10% over the last quarter.

