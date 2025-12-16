BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Indra Sistemas (ISMAF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Indra Sistemas (OTCPK:ISMAF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.96% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Indra Sistemas is $52.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.93 to a high of $68.22. The average price target represents an increase of 201.96% from its latest reported closing price of $17.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Indra Sistemas is 4,085MM, a decrease of 21.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indra Sistemas. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISMAF is 0.31%, an increase of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.19% to 9,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,251K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISMAF by 35.05% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 942K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing an increase of 28.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISMAF by 56.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 782K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISMAF by 56.08% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 742K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISMAF by 25.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 566K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing a decrease of 36.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISMAF by 10.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

