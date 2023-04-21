BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Hermes International (EPA:RMS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Hermes International (EPA:RMS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 41,687K shares representing 39.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,319K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 28.30% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 86.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 775.30% over the last quarter.

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 32.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 92.71% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 18.37% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM International Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

