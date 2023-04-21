BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Ferrovial (MADX:FER) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Ferrovial (MADX:FER) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Versus Capital Real Assets Fund holds 342K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FER by 8.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 501K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 2.49% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 33.71% over the last quarter.

GSIE - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) International Equity ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 0.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrovial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FER is 0.42%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 71,380K shares.

