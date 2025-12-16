BANCO SANTANDER Maintains E.ON SE - Depositary Receipt (EONGY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of E.ON SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EONGY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.58% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for E.ON SE - Depositary Receipt is $19.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.59 to a high of $23.28. The average price target represents an increase of 49.58% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for E.ON SE - Depositary Receipt is 86,922MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EONGY is 0.22%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EONGY by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 86K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EONGY by 12.20% over the last quarter.

AADR - AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF holds 66K shares.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 59K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EONGY by 17.65% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EONGY by 51.97% over the last quarter.

