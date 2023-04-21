BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Enel (MTA:ENEL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Enel (MTA:ENEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIDHX - Goldman Sachs International Equity Dividend and Premium Fund Institutional holds 220K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 41.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 101.36% over the last quarter.

KTRAX - DWS Global Income Builder Fund holds 207K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 21.75% over the last quarter.

HDAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 265K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Balanced Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 1,622K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 22.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 14.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEL is 0.75%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 1,148,212K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

