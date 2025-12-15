BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CLLNY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CLLNY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.60% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.02 to a high of $30.18. The average price target represents an increase of 30.60% from its latest reported closing price of $17.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 4,233MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLNY is 0.20%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLLNY by 20.94% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRAY - FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLLNY by 27.90% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 27.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLNY by 7.71% over the last quarter.

