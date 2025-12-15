BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Cellnex Telecom (CLNXF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK:CLNXF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cellnex Telecom is $47.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.24 to a high of $60.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.82% from its latest reported closing price of $34.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cellnex Telecom is 4,233MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellnex Telecom. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNXF is 0.48%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 87,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 13,894K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing an increase of 82.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNXF by 481.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,165K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,363K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNXF by 20.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,077K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNXF by 5.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,295K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNXF by 19.98% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,148K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNXF by 20.99% over the last quarter.

