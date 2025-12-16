BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAMXF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.37% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is $105.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.71 to a high of $136.49. The average price target represents an increase of 3.37% from its latest reported closing price of $102.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is 147,765MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAMXF is 0.34%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 38,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,143K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMXF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,551K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAMXF by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,142K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,568K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAMXF by 2.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,854K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMXF by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.