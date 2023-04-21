BANCO SANTANDER Maintains ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios (MADX:ACS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios (MADX:ACS) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIIAX - Nationwide International Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Templeton NVIT International Value Fund Class I holds 63K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 1.08% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Risk Allocation-Moderate Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACS is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.90% to 23,286K shares.

