BANCO SANTANDER Downgrades Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (MTA:TRN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER downgraded their outlook for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (MTA:TRN) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK INDEX FUNDS, INC. - iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund Investor A holds 761K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 4.16% over the last quarter.

PDAVX - PineBridge Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Investor Servicing Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 27.24% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Dynamic Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 17.37% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 586K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 13.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.35%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 188,483K shares.

