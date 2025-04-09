BANCO SANTANDER Downgrades LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (BRSE:MC)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER downgraded their outlook for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (BRSE:MC) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 1.01%, an increase of 303.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.75% to 41,537K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,133K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 6.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,729K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 8.60% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,398K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing a decrease of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 18.56% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,274K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 23.38% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 907K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 8.46% over the last quarter.

