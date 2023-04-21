BANCO SANTANDER Downgrades BEFESA (FWB:BFSA)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER downgraded their outlook for BEFESA (FWB:BFSA) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 175K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 42.71% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 39.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 124.54% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 42.13% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 45.32% over the last quarter.

CIRC - JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 100.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BEFESA. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFSA is 0.34%, an increase of 29.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.52% to 3,191K shares.

