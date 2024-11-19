News & Insights

Banco Santander Director’s Major Share Purchase

November 19, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander’s director, Glenn Hogan Hutchins, has made a significant purchase of 208,303 shares at a price of USD 4.75 each, through a transaction on the New York Stock Exchange. This move could potentially influence investor confidence as it signifies strong insider belief in the company’s future performance. Investors in the financial markets may see this as an opportunity to assess Banco Santander’s growth prospects.

