Banco Santander Chile Shows Strong Q3 Performance

Banco Santander Chile reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with net income attributable to shareholders rising by 11.7% from the previous quarter, driven by increased operating income and a stronger net interest margin. The bank’s digital and SME services, particularly through Getnet, continue to expand, contributing to a significant growth in current accounts and customer satisfaction. Additionally, Santander Chile maintains strong capital levels, with a BIS ratio of 17.2% and a CET1 ratio of 10.7%, while topping the net promoter score among its peers.

