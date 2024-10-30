News & Insights

Stocks

Banco Santander Chile Shows Strong Q3 Performance

October 30, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) has released an update.

Banco Santander Chile reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with net income attributable to shareholders rising by 11.7% from the previous quarter, driven by increased operating income and a stronger net interest margin. The bank’s digital and SME services, particularly through Getnet, continue to expand, contributing to a significant growth in current accounts and customer satisfaction. Additionally, Santander Chile maintains strong capital levels, with a BIS ratio of 17.2% and a CET1 ratio of 10.7%, while topping the net promoter score among its peers.

For further insights into BSAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.