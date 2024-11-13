News & Insights

Banco Santander Chile Reports Strong October Earnings

November 13, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) has released an update.

Banco Santander Chile reported a strong financial performance for October 2024, with net income reaching 671,282 million Chilean pesos. The bank’s total assets stood at 68,238,583 million Chilean pesos, bolstered by robust loans and financial instruments. This financial health reflects the bank’s effective management in the current economic climate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

