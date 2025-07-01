Banco Santander Chile announces a conference call on August 5, 2025, to discuss 2Q 2025 financial results.

Banco Santander Chile will host a conference call-webcast on August 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Key executives, including CFO Patricia Pérez and Chief Economist Andrés Sansone, will present, followed by a question and answer session. The Management Commentary report will be available on July 31, 2025, before market opening, and a quiet period will commence on July 17. Interested individuals can access the webcast or dial in with provided numbers from various countries, using the passcode 720987. The bank, highly rated by several agencies, reported total assets of approximately US$70.28 billion and a BIS capital ratio of 16.9% as of March 31, 2025, employing over 8,700 people across 237 branches in Chile.

Banco Santander Chile is scheduled to discuss its 2Q 2025 financial results in a conference call-webcast, highlighting transparency and investor engagement.

The bank continues to maintain strong credit ratings from multiple rating agencies, suggesting a robust financial standing in the market.

The reported total assets, loans, deposits, and owners' equity demonstrate significant financial stability and growth potential.

The BIS capital ratio and core capital ratio indicate a solid capital position, essential for regulatory compliance and financial health.

The company has a very high risk classification in Latin America, indicated by various ratings from rating agencies, which may deter potential investors.

The upcoming conference call is a typical practice for companies but does not provide any new or exciting information that could highlight growth or improvement, potentially indicating stagnation.

While the bank’s financial results will be discussed in the conference, the fact that these results are released during a quiet period may suggest that management is cautious about communicating potentially negative news before the results are disclosed.

Full Release



SANTIAGO, Chile, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on



Tuesday August 5, 2025, at 11.00 AM



(ET time) where we will discuss 2Q 2025 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Patricia Pérez, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR and Andrés Sansone, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.





The Management Commentary report will be published on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 17.





To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at:



https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987







Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:





United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844





USA +1 718 866 4614





Austria +43 720 022981





Brazil +556120171549





Canada +1 587 855 1318





Chile +56228401484





Czech Republic +420 910 880101





Estonia +372 609 4102





Finland +35 8753 26 4477





France +33 1758 50 878





Germany +49 30 25 555 323





Hong Kong +852 3001 6551





Mexico +52 55 1168 9973





Peru +51 1 7060950





Poland +48 22 124 49 59





Russia +7 495 283 98 58





Singapore +65 3138 6816





South Africa +27872500455





South Korea +82 70 4732 5006





Sweden +46 10 551 30 20





Turkey +90 850 390 7512





Ukraine +380 89 324 0624





Participant Passcode: 720987





Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.





If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at



Cristian.vicuna@santander.cl



, Rowena Lambert at



Rowena.lambert@santander.cl



or María Magdalena Rosende at



Maria.rosende@santander.cl









CONTACT INFORMATION







Cristian Vicuña





Investor Relations





Banco Santander Chile





Bandera 140, Floor 20





Santiago, Chile





Email:



irelations@santander.cl







Website:



www.santander.cl









Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA. All our ratings as of the date of this report have a Stable Outlook.









As of March 31, 2025, the bank had total assets of Ch$67,059,423 million (US$70,284 million), total gross loans (including those owed by banks) at amortized cost of Ch$41,098,666 million (US$43,075 million), total deposits of Ch$30,607,715 million (US$32,080 million), and bank owners' equity of Ch$4,400,233 million (US$4,612 million). The BIS capital ratio was 16.9%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. As of March 31, 2025, Santander Chile employed 8,712 people and had 237 branches throughout Chile.





