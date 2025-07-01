Banco Santander Chile to Host Conference Call-Webcast for 2Q 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Banco Santander Chile announces a conference call on August 5, 2025, to discuss 2Q 2025 financial results.
Banco Santander Chile will host a conference call-webcast on August 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Key executives, including CFO Patricia Pérez and Chief Economist Andrés Sansone, will present, followed by a question and answer session. The Management Commentary report will be available on July 31, 2025, before market opening, and a quiet period will commence on July 17. Interested individuals can access the webcast or dial in with provided numbers from various countries, using the passcode 720987. The bank, highly rated by several agencies, reported total assets of approximately US$70.28 billion and a BIS capital ratio of 16.9% as of March 31, 2025, employing over 8,700 people across 237 branches in Chile.
Potential Positives
- Banco Santander Chile is scheduled to discuss its 2Q 2025 financial results in a conference call-webcast, highlighting transparency and investor engagement.
- The bank continues to maintain strong credit ratings from multiple rating agencies, suggesting a robust financial standing in the market.
- The reported total assets, loans, deposits, and owners' equity demonstrate significant financial stability and growth potential.
- The BIS capital ratio and core capital ratio indicate a solid capital position, essential for regulatory compliance and financial health.
Potential Negatives
- The company has a very high risk classification in Latin America, indicated by various ratings from rating agencies, which may deter potential investors.
- The upcoming conference call is a typical practice for companies but does not provide any new or exciting information that could highlight growth or improvement, potentially indicating stagnation.
- While the bank’s financial results will be discussed in the conference, the fact that these results are released during a quiet period may suggest that management is cautious about communicating potentially negative news before the results are disclosed.
FAQ
When is Banco Santander Chile's 2Q 2025 financial results conference call?
The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET.
How can I participate in the conference call?
You can join the conference call via webcast at the provided link or by dialing one of the listed phone numbers.
Who will be presenting during the call?
The presenters include CFO Patricia Pérez, Chief Strategy Officer Cristian Vicuña, and Chief Economist Andrés Sansone.
What information will be shared on July 31, 2025?
The Management Commentary report will be published, providing insights into Banco Santander Chile's financial performance.
What is the participant passcode for the call?
The participant passcode for the conference call is 720987.
$BSAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $BSAC stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 1,249,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,556,988
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. added 1,101,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,116,480
- INCA INVESTMENTS LLC removed 848,663 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,349,516
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 629,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,347,470
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 544,004 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,403,291
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 402,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,598,486
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 320,721 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,312,438
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BSAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSAC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Santander issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BSAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSAC forecast page.
Full Release
SANTIAGO, Chile, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on
Tuesday August 5, 2025, at 11.00 AM
(ET time) where we will discuss 2Q 2025 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Patricia Pérez, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR and Andrés Sansone, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Management Commentary report will be published on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 17.
To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at:
https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987
Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844
USA +1 718 866 4614
Austria +43 720 022981
Brazil +556120171549
Canada +1 587 855 1318
Chile +56228401484
Czech Republic +420 910 880101
Estonia +372 609 4102
Finland +35 8753 26 4477
France +33 1758 50 878
Germany +49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong +852 3001 6551
Mexico +52 55 1168 9973
Peru +51 1 7060950
Poland +48 22 124 49 59
Russia +7 495 283 98 58
Singapore +65 3138 6816
South Africa +27872500455
South Korea +82 70 4732 5006
Sweden +46 10 551 30 20
Turkey +90 850 390 7512
Ukraine +380 89 324 0624
Participant Passcode: 720987
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at
Cristian.vicuna@santander.cl
, Rowena Lambert at
Rowena.lambert@santander.cl
or María Magdalena Rosende at
Maria.rosende@santander.cl
CONTACT INFORMATION
Cristian Vicuña
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Email:
irelations@santander.cl
Website:
www.santander.cl
Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA. All our ratings as of the date of this report have a Stable Outlook.
As of March 31, 2025, the bank had total assets of Ch$67,059,423 million (US$70,284 million), total gross loans (including those owed by banks) at amortized cost of Ch$41,098,666 million (US$43,075 million), total deposits of Ch$30,607,715 million (US$32,080 million), and bank owners' equity of Ch$4,400,233 million (US$4,612 million). The BIS capital ratio was 16.9%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. As of March 31, 2025, Santander Chile employed 8,712 people and had 237 branches throughout Chile.
