Banco Santander Chile Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

Banco Santander Chile has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the SEC's website and Santander Chile's corporate website. Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report, which includes the complete audited financial statements, for free from the Investor Relations Office via phone or email.

Potential Positives

Banco Santander Chile has successfully filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, ensuring compliance with SEC regulations.

The availability of the complete audited financial statements enhances transparency and provides shareholders with valuable insights into the company's financial health.

The option for shareholders to request a hard copy of the report free of charge demonstrates the company's commitment to shareholder engagement and accessibility.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding the transparency or health of the company's financial situation, as implied by the need for accessible hard copies of the Annual Report for shareholders.



The filing of the Annual Report with the SEC may indicate ongoing regulatory scrutiny, which could be viewed negatively by investors.



Possibility of negative market reactions if the report contains disappointing financial results or forecasts, which are not explicitly detailed in the release but could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the date of Banco Santander Chile's Annual Report filing?

Banco Santander Chile filed its Annual Report on February 28, 2025.

How can I access the 2024 Annual Report?

The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed on the SEC's website or Santander Chile’s corporate website.

Where can I find Banco Santander Chile's financial statements?

The financial statements are included in the 2024 Annual Report available on the company’s website or the SEC's site.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by calling +56 2 26483583 or emailing irelations@santander.cl.

What is the contact information for Santander Chile's Investor Relations?

The Investor Relations office is located at Bandera 140, Floor 20, Santiago, Chile, and can be contacted via phone or email.

Full Release



SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (“Santander Chile” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Chile’s corporate website at www.santander.cl. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Chile's Investor Relations Office at + 56 2 26483583 or by email at:



irelations@santander.cl



.







CONTACT INFORMATION







Investor Relations





Banco Santander Chile





Bandera 140, Floor 20





Santiago, Chile





(562) 26483583





Email:



irelations@santander.cl











Website:



www.santander.cl





