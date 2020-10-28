Banco Santander-Chile expected to post earnings of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview

* Banco Santander-Chile BSAC.N, BSAC.K is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on October 30.

* The Santiago-based company is expected to report ​a 2.3% decrease in revenue to CLP 657.659 million from CLP 673.04 million a year ago​, according to the mean estimate of 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Banco Santander-Chile is for earnings of 26 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 40 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco Santander-Chile is CLP 20​, about 23.3% above​ its last closing price of CLP​ 15.33.​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Jun. 30 2020

0.31

0.36

0.22

Missed

-38

Mar. 31 2020

0.50

0.47

0.36

Missed

-22.6

Dec. 31 2019

0.49

0.56

0.33

Missed

-41.4

Sep. 30 2019

0.49

0.55

0.40

Missed

-27.2

Jun. 30 2019​

0.50

0.52

0.54

Beat

3.5

Mar. 31 2019

0.54

0.57

0.39

Missed

-31.3

Dec. 31 2018

0.50

0.51

0.48

Missed

-6.3

Sep. 30 2018

0.47

0.52

0.42

Missed

-18.6

This summary was machine generated October 28 at 12:30 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.