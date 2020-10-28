Banco Santander-Chile expected to post earnings of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco Santander-Chile BSAC.N, BSAC.K is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on October 30.
* The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 2.3% decrease in revenue to CLP 657.659 million from CLP 673.04 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
* The analyst mean estimate for Banco Santander-Chile is for earnings of 26 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 40 cents per share.
* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell."
* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.
* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco Santander-Chile is CLP 20, about 23.3% above its last closing price of CLP 15.33.
* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure).
QUARTER ENDING
STARMINE
SMARTESTIMATE®
REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE
ACTUAL
BEAT, MET, MISSED
SURPRISE %
Jun. 30 2020
0.31
0.36
0.22
Missed
-38
Mar. 31 2020
0.50
0.47
0.36
Missed
-22.6
Dec. 31 2019
0.49
0.56
0.33
Missed
-41.4
Sep. 30 2019
0.49
0.55
0.40
Missed
-27.2
Jun. 30 2019
0.50
0.52
0.54
Beat
3.5
Mar. 31 2019
0.54
0.57
0.39
Missed
-31.3
Dec. 31 2018
0.50
0.51
0.48
Missed
-6.3
Sep. 30 2018
0.47
0.52
0.42
Missed
-18.6
This summary was machine generated October 28 at 12:30 GMT.
