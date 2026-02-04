Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt (BSAC) Price Target Increased by 17.89% to 36.91

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BSAC) has been revised to $36.91 / share. This is an increase of 17.89% from the prior estimate of $31.30 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.53 to a high of $38.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.58% from the latest reported closing price of $37.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSAC is 0.17%, an increase of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.07% to 24,143K shares. The put/call ratio of BSAC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,119K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,113K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares , representing a decrease of 47.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 28.50% over the last quarter.

USS Investment Management holds 1,073K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 91.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 821.65% over the last quarter.

INCA Investments holds 1,064K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 32.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 32.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.