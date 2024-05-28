Banco Santander Chile Completes Bond Placement

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) has released an update.

Banco Santander Chile has successfully placed its AA-15 BSTD151023 bond series on the local market, with a total value of UF 440,000 and a maturity date of October 1, 2027. The average rate for these securities was 3.28%, marking a significant financial movement for the bank as reported to the Financial Markets Commission.

