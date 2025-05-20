Is Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Santander-Chile is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Santander-Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSAC's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSAC has returned 34% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.1%. This means that Banco Santander-Chile is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13%.

In Berkshire Hathaway B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Santander-Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.7% so far this year, so BSAC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway B falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.6%.

Banco Santander-Chile and Berkshire Hathaway B could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

