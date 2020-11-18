Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.344 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSAC was $17.92, representing a -28.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.04 and a 56.78% increase over the 52 week low of $11.43.

BSAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BSAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports BSAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.38%, compared to an industry average of -27.4%.

