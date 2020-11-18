Dividends
BSAC

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.344 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSAC was $17.92, representing a -28.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.04 and a 56.78% increase over the 52 week low of $11.43.

BSAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BSAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports BSAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.38%, compared to an industry average of -27.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSAC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio