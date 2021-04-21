Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.687 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 99.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSAC was $25.7, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.95 and a 93.09% increase over the 52 week low of $13.31.

BSAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BSAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports BSAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.09%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

