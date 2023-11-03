Banco Santander Chile Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BSAC

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Santander Chile (Symbol: BSAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.28, changing hands as high as $18.57 per share. Banco Santander Chile shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSAC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.21 per share, with $21.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.55.

