Banco Santander Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SAN

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Santander SA (Spain) (Symbol: SAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.18, changing hands as low as $4.17 per share. Banco Santander SA (Spain) shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.65 per share, with $5.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.19.

