Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 229.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.49, the dividend yield is 8.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSBR was $6.49, representing a -29.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.27 and a 17.57% increase over the 52 week low of $5.52.

BSBR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BSBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BSBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.48%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

