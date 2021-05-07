Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 440% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.39, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSBR was $7.39, representing a -17.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.95 and a 100.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.69.

BSBR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). BSBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BSBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.57%, compared to an industry average of 18.4%.

