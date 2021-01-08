Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 11, 2021

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSBR was $8.5, representing a -32.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.68 and a 130.35% increase over the 52 week low of $3.69.

BSBR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BSBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75. Zacks Investment Research reports BSBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.1%, compared to an industry average of -18.6%.

