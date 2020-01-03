Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 681.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSBR was $12.64, representing a -7.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.73 and a 30.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.68.

BSBR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BSBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports BSBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.41%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

