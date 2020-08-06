Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -12.82% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.45, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSBR was $5.45, representing a -57.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.68 and a 47.7% increase over the 52 week low of $3.69.

BSBR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BSBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports BSBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.4%, compared to an industry average of -30.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.