Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - ADR (BSBR) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - ADR said on July 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 will receive the payment on August 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 5.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 5.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSBR is 0.40%, an increase of 593.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 547,241K shares. The put/call ratio of BSBR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Santander holds 520,218K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PID - Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF holds 7,341K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,898K shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,505K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 83.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 273.94% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,900K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,439K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services.

